Mattia Perin News: Concedes twice versus Galatasaray
Perin recorded six saves and one clearance and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Galatasaray.
Perin relieved Michele Di Gregorio, who had some blunders in recent matches, but couldn't stop the two decisive goals by Galatasaray, which came in one-on-one situations. It remains to be seen whether he has done enough to become the top option for a while. He has played seven times so far, giving up seven goals, making 23 saves and keeping one clean sheet. Up next, Juventus will face Roma away Sunday.
