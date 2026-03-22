Mattia Perin News: Registers no saves in draw

Perin had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo.

Perin made no saves for the second time this season and conceded one goal in Saturday's clash against Sassuolo, ending his run of two straight matches without conceding. The Italian has started the last five matches ahead of Michele Di Gregorio and appears to have established himself as the No. 1 choice in the goalkeeping hierarchy. He will look to bounce back against Genoa after the international break.