Mattia Perin News: Secures clean sheet

Perin made two saves to secure a clean sheet in Saturday's win over Pisa. The goalkeeper made his third straight start and appears to have moved to the top of the pecking order ahead of Michele Di Gregorio, recording 10 saves, conceding five goals and keeping one clean sheet during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum in Saturday's clash against Udinese.