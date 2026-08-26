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Mattia Perin News: Transfers to Palermo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Perin has left Juventus to join Palermo on a permanent deal.

Perin heads to Serie B to resume being a starter after serving as the deputy for the past five consecutive seasons at Juventus. He made a brief appearance in the opener, as Guglielmo Vicario (calf) subbed off late, without conceding or making saves. Juventus signed Kamil Grabara to replace him and Michele Di Gregorio.

Mattia Perin
Palermo
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