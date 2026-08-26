Mattia Perin News: Transfers to Palermo
Perin has left Juventus to join Palermo on a permanent deal.
Perin heads to Serie B to resume being a starter after serving as the deputy for the past five consecutive seasons at Juventus. He made a brief appearance in the opener, as Guglielmo Vicario (calf) subbed off late, without conceding or making saves. Juventus signed Kamil Grabara to replace him and Michele Di Gregorio.
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