Mattia Perin News: Transfers to Palermo

Perin has left Juventus to join Palermo on a permanent deal.

Perin heads to Serie B to resume being a starter after serving as the deputy for the past five consecutive seasons at Juventus. He made a brief appearance in the opener, as Guglielmo Vicario (calf) subbed off late, without conceding or making saves. Juventus signed Kamil Grabara to replace him and Michele Di Gregorio.