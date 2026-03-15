Mattia Perin News: Unbeaten in Udinese game

Perin had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

Perin didn't see many threatening shots come his way in his fourth start in a row against Michele Di Gregorio, securing his second straight clean sheet. He hasn't given the coach a reason to go back to his teammate so far. He has made 12 saves and given up five goals during his ongoing run. Up next, Juventus will host Sassuolo on Saturday.