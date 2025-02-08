Fantasy Soccer
Mattia Viti headshot

Mattia Viti Injury: Exits Milan game early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Viti had one tackle (one won) and one interception in 28 minutes in Saturday's game versus Milan before being forced off by a left knee injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Viti banged knees with an opponent and will be hoping for some good news from the test results. Saba Goglichidze came off the bench to replace him, joining Luca Marianucci and Mattia De Sciglio in the back.

Mattia Viti
Empoli
