Mattia Viti Injury: Probable for Milan game
Viti (thigh) is expected to return against Milan on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Viti is in better shape compared to last week and has good chances of starting right away, also because Empoli will be without Ardian Ismajli (thigh). He has recorded nine tackles (eight won), nine interceptions and 13 clearances in his last four appearances, with no clean sheets.
