Mattia Viti headshot

Mattia Viti Injury: Probable for Milan game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Viti (thigh) is expected to return against Milan on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Viti is in better shape compared to last week and has good chances of starting right away, also because Empoli will be without Ardian Ismajli (thigh). He has recorded nine tackles (eight won), nine interceptions and 13 clearances in his last four appearances, with no clean sheets.

Mattia Viti
Empoli
