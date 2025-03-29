Mattia Viti News: Logs five clearances in Como match

Viti (knee) had one tackle (one won) and five clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Como.

Viti had an okay display and stayed on the pitch for about an hour in his return from a five-game absence, showing no signs of rust. His game time will increase as he improves his form. He has recorded eight tackles (seven won), nine interceptions and 16 clearances in his last five showings (all starts).