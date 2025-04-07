Mattia Viti News: Shows well in Cagliari bout
Viti recorded two tackles (one won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.
Viti managed to play the full game a week after returning from a knee injury and turned in a solid shift like the rest of the Empoli rearguard. He has logged six tackles (five won), eight interceptions and 23 clearances in his last five outings, with one clean sheet.
