Mattia Viti News: Shows well in Cagliari bout

Published on April 7, 2025

Viti recorded two tackles (one won), nine clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cagliari.

Viti managed to play the full game a week after returning from a knee injury and turned in a solid shift like the rest of the Empoli rearguard. He has logged six tackles (five won), eight interceptions and 23 clearances in his last five outings, with one clean sheet.

