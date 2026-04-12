Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Called up for Fiorentina clash

Zaccagni (thigh) is making the trip to Florence, Lazio announced.

Zaccagni reportedly trained regularly twice this week and has been deemed fit enough to return after missing the last two matches due to a thigh strain. He could log some minutes off the bench if needed. Pedro or Tijjani Noslin will get the nod on the left flank. Zaccagni has created at least one scoring chance in 11 consecutive appearances, totaling 17 key passes and adding 11 shots (four on target), 21 crosses (two accurate) and five corners over that span, with no goal contributions.