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Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Likely for Cremonese bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Zaccagni (quad) is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's match versus Cremonese, Sky Italy reported.

Zaccagni resumed working with the rest of his teammates a couple of days ago, seemingly recovering from a bruised thigh that sidelined him last week. He'll push Boulaye Dia and Tijjani Noslin for a spot in the trident if fit enough to start. Daniel Maldini is also in the mix in multiple offensive roles. He has logged at least one key pass in his last 13 showings, amassing 20 chances created and adding 15 shots (seven on target), 23 crosses (three accurate) and 18 tackles (15 won) over that span, but with no goal contributions.

Mattia Zaccagni
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