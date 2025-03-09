Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Likely for Udinese match

Zaccagni (thigh) has progressively ramped up in training and has good chances of starting Monday versus Udinese, Sky Italy relayed.

Zaccagno couldn't play midweek due to muscle fatigue, but the issue didn't linger, and he's poised to make a quick return. He'd get the nod over Tijjano Noslin and Pedro if in good enough shape. He has totaled two goals, three assists, 11 shots (four on target) and 15 chances created in his last five displays.