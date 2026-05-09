Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Out for Inter fixture
Zaccagni (foot) hasn't been called up for Saturday's contest against Inter.
Zaccagni won't recover as expected after sustaining a knock in training, but the club is holding out hope he'll be back in the upcoming Coppa Italia final. Daniel Maldini and Tijjani Noslin are currently the favorites to start up front over Pedro and Boulaye Dia.
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