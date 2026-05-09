Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Out for Inter fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Zaccagni (foot) hasn't been called up for Saturday's contest against Inter.

Zaccagni won't recover as expected after sustaining a knock in training, but the club is holding out hope he'll be back in the upcoming Coppa Italia final. Daniel Maldini and Tijjani Noslin are currently the favorites to start up front over Pedro and Boulaye Dia.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 3, 2023