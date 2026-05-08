Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Picks up foot injury
Zaccagni was unable to complete Friday's practice due to a right foot trauma, but the tests ruled out bone-related issues, Lazio announced.
Zaccagni will be re-evaluated on game day, but is a long shot to be an option, considering the recency of the problem. Daniel Maldini, Tijjani Noslin, Boulaye Dia and Pedro will compete for two spots in the trident against Inter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More