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Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Picks up foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:45pm

Zaccagni was unable to complete Friday's practice due to a right foot trauma, but the tests ruled out bone-related issues, Lazio announced.

Zaccagni will be re-evaluated on game day, but is a long shot to be an option, considering the recency of the problem. Daniel Maldini, Tijjani Noslin, Boulaye Dia and Pedro will compete for two spots in the trident against Inter.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
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