Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Picks up foot injury

Zaccagni was unable to complete Friday's practice due to a right foot trauma, but the tests ruled out bone-related issues, Lazio announced.

Zaccagni will be re-evaluated on game day, but is a long shot to be an option, considering the recency of the problem. Daniel Maldini, Tijjani Noslin, Boulaye Dia and Pedro will compete for two spots in the trident against Inter.