Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Probable for Cagliari fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Zaccagni (abdomen) has resumed practicing regularly and is poised to be called up for Saturday's game versus Cagliari, Ansa reported.

Zaccagni has healed a little faster than expected from an oblique injury, sitting out two matches. He might be eased into action rather than recapturing his starting role at the expense of Tijjani Noslin and other options right away. He has sent in at least one cross in his last seven appearances, amassing 13 deliveries (zero accurate) and adding eight shots (three on target) and 12 key passes, with no goal contributions over that span.

