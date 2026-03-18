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Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 9:25am

Zaccagni sustained a medium-grade vastus medialis and intermedius lesion in his right thigh as a result of trauma, Lazio announced.

Zaccagni injured two muscles because of a contusion in the last game and is expected to miss 30 to 40 days, thus being sidelined through the upcoming international break, Ansa reported. Pedro, Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Cancellieri filled in for Zaccagni the last time he was on the shelf. Daniel Maldini is also an option in such a role, eventually opening up minutes for Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov in the center of the attack.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
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