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Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Suffers thigh problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Zaccagni won't play against Udinese on Monday due to a medium-grade right quad contusion, Lazio relayed.

Zaccagni will be re-evaluated after the match ahead of the Cremonese fixture next Monday, but might be forced to sit out multiple matches. Pedro, Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Cancellieri will take care of the left wing in relief.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
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