Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Will skip Roma clash
Zaccagni will be unavailable Sunday because of a knee and a muscular issue, Corriere dello Sport relayed.
Zaccagni gutted it out in the recent Coppa Italia but sustained two more ailments and might be shut down early. He'll soon undergo exams to ascertain the severity of his latest injuries. Pedro, Daniel Maldini and Boulaye Dia will pick up the slack offensively.
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