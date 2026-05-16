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Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Will skip Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Zaccagni will be unavailable Sunday because of a knee and a muscular issue, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Zaccagni gutted it out in the recent Coppa Italia but sustained two more ailments and might be shut down early. He'll soon undergo exams to ascertain the severity of his latest injuries. Pedro, Daniel Maldini and Boulaye Dia will pick up the slack offensively.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
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