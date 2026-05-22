Mattia Zaccagni Injury: Won't be back versus Pisa

Zaccagni (knee/thigh) won't be available against Pisa on Saturday, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Zaccagni hasn't been spotted in training since missing the previous game with a pair of minor injuries and won't return in the season finale. His numbers have dipped significantly compared to last year, also because of a few injuries, as he put up five goals and two assists and assisted 44 shots (19 on target), 51 chances created and 89 crosses (18 on target) in 36 showings (32 starts). Pedro, Daniel Maldini or Boulaye Dia will replace him Saturday.