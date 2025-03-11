Mattia Zaccagni News: Active versus Udinese
Zaccagni (thigh) had three shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and drew five fouls in Monday's 1-1 draw with Udinese.
Zaccagni managed to play the whole game despite missing the previous game with a muscular ailment and was the main offensive catalyst for his side. Maduka Okoye denied his best effort with a great save. He has registered two goals, three assists, 14 shots (five on target) and 15 chances created in his last five displays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now