Mattia Zaccagni News: Active versus Udinese

Zaccagni (thigh) had three shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner and drew five fouls in Monday's 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Zaccagni managed to play the whole game despite missing the previous game with a muscular ailment and was the main offensive catalyst for his side. Maduka Okoye denied his best effort with a great save. He has registered two goals, three assists, 14 shots (five on target) and 15 chances created in his last five displays.