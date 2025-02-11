Fantasy Soccer
Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Assists in 5-1 home win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Zaccagni assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Monza.

Zaccagni made it three goals and three assists as he assisted Valentin Castellanos to put his side 3-0 ahead. He attempted five crosses to make it 25 crosses in his last three matches. He has taken more set pieces than any of his teammates with 79 this season.

