Mattia Zaccagni News: Assists in 5-1 home win

Zaccagni assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 5-1 victory against Monza.

Zaccagni made it three goals and three assists as he assisted Valentin Castellanos to put his side 3-0 ahead. He attempted five crosses to make it 25 crosses in his last three matches. He has taken more set pieces than any of his teammates with 79 this season.