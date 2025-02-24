Mattia Zaccagni News: Creates four chances in draw

Zaccagni created four chances, sent in four inaccurate crosses, made three tackles (all won), suffered six fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's scoreless draw against Venezia.

Zaccagni couldn't extend his assist streak to four games, but was still one of his team's biggest sources of playmaking, using his mix of skill and creativity to draw fouls or put teammates in scoring position when he had the ball. After a start of campaign with lots of ups and downs, the attacker is finally back to his best with two goals, four assists, 22 chances created, 36 crosses and 18 fouls draw over his last six domestic starts.