Mattia Zaccagni News: Decent performance Monday

Zaccagni didn't register a goal contribution in Monday's match against Torino but put in a solid performance, contributing across multiple areas of the game. He recorded three shots and delivered six crosses to support Lazio's attacking play. On the defensive side, he matched his season-high with three tackles, all of which were successful. He will look to add a goal contribution in Lazio's next match against Atalanta on Sunday.