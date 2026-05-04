Mattia Zaccagni News: Finds starting XI
Zaccagni (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Cremonese.
Zaccagni is not going to miss out Monday after entering the match likely to play, as he is not just fit but in the starting XI immediately. The forward then maintains his starting role in the attack, recording three goals in 25 appearances (25 starts) this campaign.
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