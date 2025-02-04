Mattia Zaccagni News: Goal and assist Monday

Zaccagni scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and three chances created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Cagliari.

Zaccagni was involved in both of his side's goals Monday, his third match this season with multiple goal contributions. He scored the opening goal in the 41st minute off an Elseid Hysaj assist, then assisted Valentin Castellanos' match-winning goal in the 64th minute. He created three chances and recorded three accurate crosses in his third consecutive match. He also put a season-high two shots on target and made three clearances before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.