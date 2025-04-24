Mattia Zaccagni News: Good outing against Genoa

Zaccagni generated two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Zaccagni was fouled by Genoa's Sebastian Otoa in the 22nd minute, which led to the defender's red card and gave Lazio a numerical advantage. He was involved in several attacking plays, registering two shots, six crosses, and six corners. He also matched his season high with six fouls drawn to win well-placed set pieces. He will look to continue impacting his team's attack on Monday against Parma.