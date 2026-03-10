Mattia Zaccagni News: Held in check by Sassuolo

Zaccagni won two of two tackles and generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 win versus Sassuolo.

Zaccagni put up small numbers, as he never really got going, even though his club scored two goals and mustered a good amount of offense. He has fired at least one shot in six straight appearances, piling up eight attempts (three on target) and adding 10 key passes and 10 tackles (eight won). Additionally, this marked his fourth consecutive display with at least one cross, and he has amassed 10 deliveries (two accurate) over that span.