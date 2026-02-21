Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Zaccagni (abdomen) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Cagliari.

Zaccagni is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Cagliari after healing quicker than expected from an oblique injury. The winger sat out the previous two matches but resumes his regular role, having scored three goals across 19 appearances this season.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More
