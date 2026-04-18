Mattia Zaccagni News: Misses PK against Napoli

Zaccagni generated two shots (one on goal), two clearances and two chances created and was denied from the spot in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Napoli.

Zaccagni was lively throughout the game and started the action that led to the first goal, but Vanja Milinkovic-Savic guessed right on his penalty kick. He has created at least one chance in eight straight appearances, amassing 11 key passes and logging 11 shots (six on target) and five corners over that span, with no goal contributions. Additionally, this marked his fifth consecutive outing with one or more tackles, fr a total of eight (seven won). On the other end, he halted a six-match string with at least one cross.