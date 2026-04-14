Mattia Zaccagni News: Plays one half versus Fiorentina

Zaccagni had two shots (both on target), two corners (one accurate) and one corner and created one scoring chance in 45 minutes in Monday's 1-0 loss to Fiorentina.

Zaccagna drew a rather surprising start and looked pretty good, although he missed a big chance early, but his minutes were still monitored closely. He could do something similar in the next match. He has sent in at least one cross in five straight displays, amassing 10 (three on target) and posting five shots (three on target) and four corners during that stretch. Furthermore, this marked his 12th appearance on the trot with one or more chances, for a total of 18.