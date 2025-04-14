Mattia Zaccagni News: Productive but imprecise versus Roma

Zaccagni drew three fouls and generated one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners before exiting the match.

Zaccagni had sound volume and was the usual big reference point for the Lazio offense but struggled to link up with his teammates in this one. He has totaled five shots (zero on target), six key passes, 20 crosses (three accurate) and 14 corners in the last five matches, with no goal contributions.