Mattia Zaccagni News: Productive display versus Cremonese

Zaccagni (thigh) created four scoring chances and recorded seven crosses (four accurate), one interception and two corners in Monday's 2-1 win versus Cremonese.

Zaccagni returned from a one-game absence and had his best showing in a while, leading his side in key passes and deliveries and setting a new season high in crosses. He has posted at least one chance in 14 consecutive outings, totaling 24 and posting 15 shots (seven on target), eight corners and 30 crosses (seven accurate) over that span. Instead, he halted a five-match streak with one or more tackles in this one.