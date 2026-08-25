Mattia Zaccagni News: Registers most crosses
Zaccagni recorded three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Bologna.
Zaccagni recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also made two tackles, one interception and one tackle. He has been a consistent presence on the wing, but has failed to register a goal contribution in nearly 10 months.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattia Zaccagni See More