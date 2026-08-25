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Mattia Zaccagni News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Zaccagni recorded three shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Bologna.

Zaccagni recorded the most crosses in the game, created a chance and also made two tackles, one interception and one tackle. He has been a consistent presence on the wing, but has failed to register a goal contribution in nearly 10 months.

Mattia Zaccagni
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