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Mattia Zaccagni News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Zaccagni (foot) got the start and logged 72 minutes in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final versus Inter.

Zaccagni overcame a knock to star in the final, although he didn't look great, and Lazio were easily defeated. Despite a few different ailments as of late, he's started consistently over Pedro, Boulaye Dia and Pedro when available. He has created at least one scoring chance in 14 straight appearances (all starts), adding 15 shots (seven on target), 30 crosses (seven accurate) and eight corners over that span, but with no goal contributions.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
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