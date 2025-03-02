Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattia Zaccagni headshot

Mattia Zaccagni News: Scores opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Zaccagni tallied the opening goal in Lazio's 2-1 win over AC Milan Sunday. He finished with four shots (one on target) and three crosses.

Zaccagni is arguably Lazio's most versatile player, taking corner kicks and delivering plenty of service while also being a goal threat. He should continue stuffing the stat sheet Thursday when Lazio faces Viktoria Plzen in Europa League knockout round action.

Mattia Zaccagni
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now