Mattia Zaccagni News: Scores opening goal
Zaccagni tallied the opening goal in Lazio's 2-1 win over AC Milan Sunday. He finished with four shots (one on target) and three crosses.
Zaccagni is arguably Lazio's most versatile player, taking corner kicks and delivering plenty of service while also being a goal threat. He should continue stuffing the stat sheet Thursday when Lazio faces Viktoria Plzen in Europa League knockout round action.
