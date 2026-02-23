Mattia Zaccagni News: Sound display versus Cagliari

Zaccagni (hip) created two scoring chances and had three crosses (two accurate), one off-target shot and two corners in 84 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Zaccagni managed to play the whole game despite coming off an injury and put up his usual numbers in the final third. He has logged at least one key pass in eight showings in a row, accumulating 14 chances created and adding 16 shots (two on target) and four corners, with no goal contributions over that span. Additionally, he has taken one or more shots in his last four showings, piling up six attempts (two on target).