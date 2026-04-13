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Mattia Zaccagni News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Zaccagni (thigh) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Fiorentina.

Zaccangi was trending towards a return Monday, and that has come to fruition, finding the starting XI immediately. He has only missed one start all season when available and is likely to continue serving on the flank of the attack, bagging three goals this season but without an assist.

Mattia Zaccagni
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