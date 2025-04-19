Mattias Svanberg Injury: Comes back, forced off
Svanberg (knee) was surprisingly back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Mainz and came off the bench for 22 minutes before suffering a setback and being forced off late in the game.
Svanberg was back in the squad for Saturday's clash and seemed to have been rushed into the tempo a bit too early since he was forced off with a setback after coming on for 22 minutes. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury, but it does not look good.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now