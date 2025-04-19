Mattias Svanberg Injury: Comes back, forced off

Svanberg (knee) was surprisingly back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Mainz and came off the bench for 22 minutes before suffering a setback and being forced off late in the game.

Svanberg was back in the squad for Saturday's clash and seemed to have been rushed into the tempo a bit too early since he was forced off with a setback after coming on for 22 minutes. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury, but it does not look good.