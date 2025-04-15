Fantasy Soccer
Mattias Svanberg Injury: Does large parts of team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Svanberg (knee) was involved in parts of team training Tuesday, according to Wolfsburger Allgemeine.

Svanberg has made advancements this week after missing their past three games due to a knee injury. The midfielder would see some action in team training, giving him a good boost to his health. A return against Mainz on Saturday still seems unlikely, as he probably needs another week before his return.

