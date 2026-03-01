Mattias Svanberg headshot

Mattias Svanberg Injury: Injured for Sunday

March 1, 2026

Svanberg is out for Sunday's match against Stuttgart due to an undisclosed injury, according to his club.

Svanberg is not with his team Sunday, a bit unexpected after no sign of an absence heading into the contest. This does leave the club without some depth, although it's not a major loss. He will now work to return quickly, with more on the injury likely to be known soon.

