Mattias Svanberg Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Svanberg (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.

Svanberg remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after missing training this week due to an undisclosed injury that had already forced him to miss the last match against Stuttgart. The Swedish midfielder was evaluated after the final training session but was not cleared to return. His absence doesn't significantly impact the team given his usual substitute role this season.

Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
