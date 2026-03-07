Mattias Svanberg Injury: Remains out Saturday
Svanberg (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hamburger.
Svanberg remains unavailable for Saturday's clash against Hamburger after missing training this week due to an undisclosed injury that had already forced him to miss the last match against Stuttgart. The Swedish midfielder was evaluated after the final training session but was not cleared to return. His absence doesn't significantly impact the team given his usual substitute role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Svanberg See More