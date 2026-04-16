Mattias Svanberg headshot

Mattias Svanberg Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 5:15am

Svanberg (undisclosed) remains out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "For Svanberg, it will not be enough."

Svanberg remains ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin after the final diagnosis confirmed he is unable to feature. The midfielder had only just returned from a four match absence before picking up the new issue, and the staff opted for a cautious approach to avoid further damage.

Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
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