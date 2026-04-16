Mattias Svanberg Injury: Remains out Saturday

Svanberg (undisclosed) remains out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "For Svanberg, it will not be enough."

Svanberg remains ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin after the final diagnosis confirmed he is unable to feature. The midfielder had only just returned from a four match absence before picking up the new issue, and the staff opted for a cautious approach to avoid further damage.