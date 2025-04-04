Mattias Svanberg Injury: Remains out with knee injury

Svanberg (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against Union Berlin, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference.

Svanberg is still dealing with a knee injury and will not feature in Sunday's game against Union Berlin. His return timeline remains unclear, as he was a possibility for the squad last week. He will likely be assessed early next week to determine whether he can return in the short term. Until then, Bence Dardai will replace him in the midfield.