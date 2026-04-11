Mattias Svanberg Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Svanberg (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Frankfurt.

Svanberg has been ruled out after the final diagnosis confirmed he was unable to feature, with coach Dieter Hecking's cautious assessment earlier in the week proving accurate. The midfielder had only just returned from a four-game absence before picking up the new issue, and the staff opted to take a conservative approach rather than risk further damage. His availability for the coming fixtures will depend on the results of the medical tests, with the club hoping the setback proves to be a minor one.