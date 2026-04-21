Mattias Svanberg Injury: Still in running work

Svanberg is back in running training and making progress in his recovery from a calf muscle fiber tear, but is unlikely to be available in the upcoming fixtures, according to AZ/WAZ.

Svanberg has been working his way back step by step and the progress is encouraging, but the Wolfsburg medical staff are not yet ready to push him back into competitive action with the next fixtures coming too soon for the midfielder. His return to running is a positive step in the right direction, and the club will continue to monitor his progress over the coming days.