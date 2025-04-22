Mattias Svanberg Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Svanberg (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Freiburg due to a muscle injury in the back of his knee, according to his club.

Svanberg is heading to the sidelines for a bit of time, as the midfielder has suffered an injury to the back of his knee. This is a tough loss for the club, as he just returned from another injury and does see decent time when fit. That said, he will hope to return after Saturday's contest, although that is up in the air.