Mattias Svanberg Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Svanberg (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Tuesday, the club posted.

Svanberg has missed the last three games with an injury and was close to making the squad against Hamburg before ultimately missing out, but he's now back in full team training with no restrictions and is tracking toward being available for Saturday's clash against Bremen. That said, he has mostly been used as a depth piece off the bench this season, so his return shouldn't shake up the starting XI.