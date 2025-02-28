Mattias Svanberg Injury: Uncertain with knee injury

Svanberg (knee) is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Bremen, according to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Svanberg played the full 90 and scored last time out, but is dealing with a swollen knee. The knee is stable, so it's more of a discomfort or pain issue for the midfielder. Svanvberg has started five straight and would be a big miss, especially while Maximilian Arnold continues on the sideline.