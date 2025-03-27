Fantasy Soccer
Mattias Svanberg Injury: Unlikely against Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Svanberg (knee) didn't train this week and is very unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Svanberg is dealing with knee discomfort again and was unable to train with the team this week. He is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash and could be a late call if he is deemed fit for the game. His absence would be a significant blow for the team, as he is a regular starter in midfield. If he misses the game, Bence Dardai will start in his place in midfield.

VfL Wolfsburg
