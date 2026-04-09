Mattias Svanberg headshot

Mattias Svanberg Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Svanberg (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "For Mattias, I'm still waiting for the final diagnosis, but we can also expect him not to be in the squad."

Svanberg will receive the results of medical tests Friday but is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Frankfurt. The midfielder returned off the bench in the last match after a four-game absence, but this new issue represents a setback and the staff is expected to take a cautious approach.

Mattias Svanberg
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now