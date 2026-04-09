Mattias Svanberg Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Svanberg (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Frankfurt, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "For Mattias, I'm still waiting for the final diagnosis, but we can also expect him not to be in the squad."

Svanberg will receive the results of medical tests Friday but is unlikely to play in Saturday's clash against Frankfurt. The midfielder returned off the bench in the last match after a four-game absence, but this new issue represents a setback and the staff is expected to take a cautious approach.